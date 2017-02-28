MISSING: CQ mum dropped child at school, disappeared

POLICE are searching for a Central Queensland mother who has not been seen since dropping her child to school yesterday.

Capricornia police are seeking public assistance to help located 25-year-old Hannah Cook from Calliope.

Hannah's last known whereabouts was at a Gladstone CBD school around 9am where she dropped her child at school.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

Hannah is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 172cm tall with a slim build, long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a 2016 Mitsubishi ASX wagon bearing Queensland registration 282WSI (similar to below).

Anyone who may have seen Hannah is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.