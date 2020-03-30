Menu
Missing dog houses mysteriously find their way to man’s home

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
TWO dog houses from outside a Rockhampton pet store mysteriously found their way to a man’s residence.

Kevin Joseph Edward Mason, 44, pleaded guilty on March 25 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of receiving tainted property.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the two kennels had been sitting outside PETstock in October and as staff packed up for the day, they noticed the two items missing.

When police caught up with Mason in December, he told them he did not steal them.

He was on a suspended sentence at the time for like offending.

The dog houses were worth $299 each.

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said Mason was helping out a friend taking the dog houses and he was now going to be out of pocket $600.

Ms Jones said Mason had sole care of five children and was aware he was facing time in prison.

She said there was no one else to take care of the ­children if he were to go to prison.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Mason to 12 months probation and to pay restitution of $598.

He did not activate the suspended sentence, but did extend the operational period by six months.

