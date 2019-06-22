Missing girl last seen Friday afternoon at school

Missing 10 year old girl, last seen at 3pm on Friday at Berserker State School.

A 10 YEAR-OLD girl has been reported missing from Berserker.

The girl was last seen around 3pm yesterday (June 21) at Berserker State School.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Aboriginal, 120cm tall, solid build, brown hair, and green eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing Berserker school uniform, green and white shirt and green pants.

Police are urging anyone with information to her whereabouts to contact police.

