Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elly O’Meley, 14, may be with a man in his mid-30s, who is not a relative, travelling in a light green 1996 Holden Commodore, registration 532YDT.
Elly O’Meley, 14, may be with a man in his mid-30s, who is not a relative, travelling in a light green 1996 Holden Commodore, registration 532YDT.
News

Missing girl with unrelated man twice her age – police

by AAP
2nd Jun 2019 3:58 PM

A TEENAGE girl missing from a suburb in Brisbane's west for almost a week may be travelling with a man more than twice her age.

Elly O'Meley, 14, was last seen in Ellen Grove on the afternoon of May 28.

Police said initial investigations suggest she may be with a man in his mid-30s, who is not a relative, travelling in a light green 1996 Holden Commodore, registration 532YDT.

 

Elly O’Meley, 14, was last seen in Ellen Grove on the afternoon of May 28.
Elly O’Meley, 14, was last seen in Ellen Grove on the afternoon of May 28.

 

Elly is described as Caucasian in appearance, 165cm tall, with a slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

editors picks ellen grove missing

Top Stories

    Three dead, two injured in horror crash

    premium_icon Three dead, two injured in horror crash

    News Three people have died and another two injured in a horrific crash this morning. Diversions remain in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

    NITELIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

    premium_icon NITELIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

    News Photos taken at Zodiac Nightclub, Ginger Mule and the Heritage Hotel

    The issue that dare not speak its name

    premium_icon The issue that dare not speak its name

    News “Most of the regional members have certainly said that they support Adani"

    OPINION: Labor's learnt nothing from the election

    premium_icon OPINION: Labor's learnt nothing from the election

    Politics PAUL MURRAY: Real world is the only way back