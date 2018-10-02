Menu
The last photo of Layla Leisha who was abducted more than four years ago.
Crime

Missing girl found after four years

1st Oct 2018 5:20 PM | Updated: 2nd Oct 2018 6:22 AM

A QUEENSLAND girl missing for more than four years has been found by police.

Layla Leisha was just seven-years-old when her father Shahrainier Eric Shem Leisha allegedly failed to return her after a weekend access visit in 2014.

In a rare decision, the Family Court then made a publication order and released details about the child, asking for public assistance.

Yesterday, Australian Federal Police officers found Layla, now 11, at an undisclosed location.

Early investigations into her disappearance centred on Lismore in New South Wales, where she has family.

She was also spotted in the Queensland town of Rockhampton two weeks ago.

"The AFP would like to thank the public and media for their continued interest and support in the matter," a statement read.

Child recovery expert Col Chapman has worked on some of the most high-profile abduction cases and was approached by one of the father's relatives last month.

He began working for free to find Layla.

"She's not going to school and can barely read or write - there are real concerns for her safety and welfare," Mr Chapman told The Morning Bulletin.

The father claimed Layla was being groomed as part of a sanctioned paedophile ring involving police, the Freemasons and various lawyers.

