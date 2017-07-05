Missing man's family in tearful plea for help

EMOTIONAL PLEA: Leslie Shulze's sister Fay Ferry, with husband Noel, are appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information, no matter how trivial it may seem.

THE FAMILY of missing Gladstone man Leslie Shulze has issued an emotional plea for anyone with information regarding his disappearance to come forward and provide that information to police.

Mr Shulze was last seen on June 19 at the Yaralla Sports Club around 12.45pm and has not been heard from since.

Police hold grave concerns for his character and his family says his disappearance is out of character.

He was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black shorts and black thongs.

Police said he might have been driving a silver Toyota Camry with Queensland number plates 797 DXO.

MISSING PERSON: Police are appealing for assistance to locate Leslie Shulze, 69, who was last seen attending the Yaralla Sports Club around 12.45pm on June 19. Contributed

Yesterday Mr Shulze's sister Fay Ferry addressed the media and, choking back tears, took the opportunity to speak directly to her brother.

"Les, if you can hear this, we love you," she said.

"If you can get to a phone please ring us or please come home. We would like to know where you are."

Mr Shulze's brother-in-law Noel Ferry urged anyone with information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to contact the police.

"I'd like to appeal to anyone out there that if you've got any information whatsoever with regards to Leslie's whereabouts I'd urge them to come forward," he said.

"Even if it's the slightest little bit of information."

Leslie Shulze: Leslie Shulze, a 69-year-old man has been missing from Gladstone for almost three weeks.

Video courtesy of Channel 7 CQ News

Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliott echoed that sentiment, saying police still believed someone may have information relevant to the disappearance but had not stepped forward as they might believe the information to be trivial.

"That may be just what we need in our efforts to locate Mr Shulze," Det Act Insp Elliott said.

"Whilst we're very thankful for the community input and the information that we've received, we still think there's some people out there than know something.

"We'd like to make an appeal to the community, anybody who was in Gladstone on June 19 from about midnight to 10am that had dashcam footage attached to their vehicle, if they could make contact with the Gladstone police.

"This information that's contained within some of this footage may assist our enquiries greatly."

Homicide squad and missing persons detectives have been called in from Brisbane to assist local police following Mr Shulze's disappearance, searching his home for the second time yesterday afternoon.

Investigators are thought to believe Mr Shulze told friends he was going fishing the week he disappeared, but police are yet to find any evidence that suggests he could be missing along a waterway.

Anyone who has seen Mr Shulze or may have any information related to his disappearance or whereabouts can call Policelink on 131 444 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.