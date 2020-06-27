Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for community assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Eastern Heights.
Police are appealing for community assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Eastern Heights.
News

MISSING: Have you seen teenage girl?

Lachlan Mcivor
by and Lachlan McIvor
27th Jun 2020 9:40 AM

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Eastern Heights.

The teenage girl was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen leaving a Cemetary Road address on Thursday, June 18.

The teenager is described as caucasian, about 165cm tall, slim build and has blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark hoodie.

Police hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this teenage girl or has any information on her whereabouts to come forward and speak to police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP2001311249 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

missing person police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Families united by horrific domestic violence nightmare

        premium_icon Families united by horrific domestic violence nightmare

        Crime 'It brings tears every time you see something like this happening, especially when there’s kids involved.'

        Doblos celebrate long history with Morning Bulletin

        premium_icon Doblos celebrate long history with Morning Bulletin

        News The Doblo family has enjoyed a decades-long partnership with The Morning Bulletin ...

        Who are Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential residents?

        premium_icon Who are Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential residents?

        News A pastor, a firey, a family lawyer and a marriage celebrant... Rockhampton’s Most...

        End of an era for Allenstown family business

        premium_icon End of an era for Allenstown family business

        Business Family reflects on how times have evolved over the years with computer technology...