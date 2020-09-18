MISSING: Have you seen these two men?

(L-R) Peter Shane Foreman and Alan John Muir are missing.

(L-R) Peter Shane Foreman and Alan John Muir are missing.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance in the search for two men who are believed to be missing.

Peter Shane Foreman, 51, went missing early this morning.

It is understood he was last seen at Rockhampton Hospital.

Peter Shane Foreman is missing, last seen at Rockhampton Hospital on September 18.

Rockhampton police say they held serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Alan John Muir was last sighted by his wife yesterday between 8am and 8.30am.

The 62-year-old has not been seen or heard from since, and is not responding to phone calls.

Alan John Muir was last sighted by his wife on the morning of September 17.

Mr Muir is believed to be driving a beige 1988 Toyota Landcruiser with Queensland registration 729BWG.

Police say Mr Muir is a regular fisherman, however, he has not been located at his favourite fishing spots.

Alan John Muir is believed to be driving a 1988 Toyota Landcruiser, rego 729BWG, similar to the one pictured here.

Those with any information on the missing people are encouraged to phone Policelink on 131444.

For information regarding Mr Muir, quote QP2001957932.

For information regarding Mr Foreman, quote QP2001960537.