Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

MISSING: have you seen this boy?

Aisling Brennan
by
10th May 2019 10:01 AM
Jade Kururangi, 13, left his home with a friend to attend Whian Whian Falls on Tuesday and left the location without letting his friend know.
Jade Kururangi, 13, left his home with a friend to attend Whian Whian Falls on Tuesday and left the location without letting his friend know. Richmond Police District

 

POLICE are calling for anyone with information into the possible whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy after he did not return home from a trip to Whian Whian Falls on Tuesday.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said Jade Kururangi left his home with a friend to attend Whian Whian Falls on Tuesday and left the location without letting his friend know.

"At this stage Jade has not returned home and inquires indicate he could be on the Gold Coast around the Helensvale area," he said.

Jade is described as being of Maori appearance with dark brown skin, thin to medium build, 160 -165cm tall and has short black hair.

Anyone with information should contact Lismore Police on 02 66 260599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

missing teenager richmond district police whian whian state conservation area
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PM to announce $30m mining and manufacturing school

    premium_icon PM to announce $30m mining and manufacturing school

    Politics Scott Morrison seeks to train next generation of resource workers.

    Candidates list their Capricornia road upgrading priorities

    premium_icon Candidates list their Capricornia road upgrading priorities

    Politics There's plenty of roads around the region requiring improvements.

    Candidates explain plans to boost Capricornia's employment

    premium_icon Candidates explain plans to boost Capricornia's employment

    Politics CQ's unemployment, especially youth unemployment, needs fixing.