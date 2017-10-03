28°
MISSING: Have you seen this man?

Blair Delforce has been missing from Emerald since September 20
Kerri-Anne Mesner
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 32-year-old man reported missing from Emerald on September 20.

Blair Delforce (pictured) was last seen at 10.30pm at a Reo Place address.

Police and his family hold serious concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition and hasn't made contact.

Blair is described as being Caucasian in appearance, 178cm tall with a slim build, ginger hair and blue eyes.

It is believed he was last seen wearing a shirt, work boots and possibly jeans.

Police are encouraging anyone who sees Blair or has any information as to his whereabouts, to contact Policelink on 131 444.

emerald missing person queensland police service

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
