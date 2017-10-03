MISSING: Have you seen this man?

Blair Delforce has been missing from Emerald since September 20

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 32-year-old man reported missing from Emerald on September 20.

Blair Delforce (pictured) was last seen at 10.30pm at a Reo Place address.

Police and his family hold serious concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition and hasn't made contact.

Blair is described as being Caucasian in appearance, 178cm tall with a slim build, ginger hair and blue eyes.

It is believed he was last seen wearing a shirt, work boots and possibly jeans.

Police are encouraging anyone who sees Blair or has any information as to his whereabouts, to contact Policelink on 131 444.