MISSING: Have you seen this man?

Police are trying to locate Robert Weber, a 58-year-old Deagon man, reported missing from Kilkivan. Picture: QPS

Police are appealing to residents to contact them if they have seen the pictured man in the past 10 days.

Rockhampton police are trying to locate Robert Weber, a 58-year-old Deagon man who was reported missing from Kilkivan on January 6.

Mr Weber was last seen at the Kilkivan Hotel when he and his dog left in a white Ford Falcon sedan and was planning to arrive at Dululu, south of Rockhampton, on January 7 but has not been seen since.

Police have concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition and the length of time he has been missing.

He is described as caucasian, about 177cm tall with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.