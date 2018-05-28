Missing jet ski washes up hours later on Yeppoon beach

A JET SKI washed up on the shores of a Yeppoon beach over the weekend after it went missing from Great Keppel Island.

Yeppoon Coast Guard commander Jim Warren reported the jet ski was anchored on a beach of Great Keppel Island on Saturday morning before the "high tide lifted it off” and swept it into the ocean.

Luckily, the jet ski was found Saturday afternoon washed up on Farnborough Beach in Yeppoon, around 20kn north-west of its moored location.