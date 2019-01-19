Menu
Missing Western Australian man Brock Hewitt has reportedly been seen in Townsville.
Missing ex-soldier reportedly in Queensland

by KEAGAN ELDER
19th Jan 2019 2:30 PM

THE family of an ex-soldier are concerned for his wellbeing after he was reported missing 10 days ago.

Brock Hewitt, 29, was last seen at a service station in Yanchep, Western Australia, on January 7.

A Western Australia Police Force spokeswoman said there had been "unconfirmed reports" he had been seen in Townsville.

"I haven't been advised if he's been located," she said.

Mr Hewitt is described as light skinned, slim build, about 175cm tall, with short dark hair and has HEWITT tattooed on his left arm.

 

Brock Hewitt was last seen travelling in a white 2014 Nissan Navara with the registration 1GDR069. There are unconfirmed reports he could be in Townsville.
He was last seen travelling in a white 2014 Nissan Navara with the registration 1GDR069.

Mr Brock's parents, Jan and Rick, told PerthNow they were worried for his safety and his disappearance was out-of-character.

 

 

"Not knowing (where he is) is definitely the hardest thing," Rick said.

"It's like him being in Afghanistan again. Not knowing if he is coming home. Not knowing where he is and what he's doing."

Mr Hewitt was with the Army for three years and served eight months in Afghanistan. He has post-traumatic stress disorder.

Anyone with information is urged to call 131 444.

