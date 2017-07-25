Missing: Family concerned for man last seen in CQ

Neil Lewis was last seen leaving a Sarina address about 2pm yesterday.

FAMILY of a missing man hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

The Queensland Police Service is seeking public assistance to help locate Neil Lewis, aged 40, who was last seen about 2pm yesterday (July 24) leaving an address in Sarina.

He was seen driving a white Toyota Hilux bearing Queensland registration 866CQT (pictured below), and has not been seen since.

The Mount Sheridan man was wearing a yellow, high-visibility shirt and grey tracksuit pants at the time.

Neil is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 180cm tall with an average build, blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen him or know his whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers.

