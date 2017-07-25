26°
News

Missing: Family concerned for man last seen in CQ

Amber Hooker
| 25th Jul 2017 7:09 PM
Neil Lewis was last seen leaving a Sarina address about 2pm yesterday.
Neil Lewis was last seen leaving a Sarina address about 2pm yesterday.

FAMILY of a missing man hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

The Queensland Police Service is seeking public assistance to help locate Neil Lewis, aged 40, who was last seen about 2pm yesterday (July 24) leaving an address in Sarina.

He was seen driving a white Toyota Hilux bearing Queensland registration 866CQT (pictured below), and has not been seen since.

 

Neil Lewis was last seen driving a Toyota Hilux bearing Queensland registration 866CQT.
Neil Lewis was last seen driving a Toyota Hilux bearing Queensland registration 866CQT.

The Mount Sheridan man was wearing a yellow, high-visibility shirt and grey tracksuit pants at the time.

Neil is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 180cm tall with an average build, blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen him or know his whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24-hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland editors picks missing man queensland police service sarina

