Police are looking for this 32-year-old man, last seen in Koongal.
MISSING MAN: Public appeal for help to find Rocky man

15th Jan 2019 10:30 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Koongal.

The 32-year-old man was last seen in Rigarlsford Park just before 11pm Monday.

Police and family hold concerns for his safety and well-being as he has not made contact since that time.

The 32-year-old aboriginal man is described as approximately 175 cm tall with a slim build.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900098281

