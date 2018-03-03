Menu
Missing man Andrew Langlan, 37, told family he was in Emerald and was driving towards Mount Isa.
Missing man spoke with family from Emerald

Kerri-Anne Mesner
3rd Mar 2018 10:19 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM

A MISSING man who last told family he was in Emerald and was driving north.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate Andrew Langlan from the Mount Isa area.

Andrew, 37, spoke with family yesterday afternoon on the phone and stated that he was in Emerald and was driving towards Mount Isa.

He hasn't made contact with anyone since and police are concerned for his welfare due to the weather conditions in the area.

Andrew is described as Caucasian, around 185cms tall and has a slim build, blonde hair and tribal tattoos on his arms.

He is believed to be travelling in a white 2005 Holden Commodore with Queensland registration 666 KRL.

Anyone who has seen him or his vehicle is being urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

emerald missing mount isa
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
