Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
30-year-old Daymon Ness went missing on October 20 at Nitmiluk National Park, near Katherine. The search for him was eventually called off six days later.
30-year-old Daymon Ness went missing on October 20 at Nitmiluk National Park, near Katherine. The search for him was eventually called off six days later.
News

Missing man’s spirit farewelled by elders

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, Police Reporter
10th Nov 2020 7:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JAWOYN Elders have passed on missing man Daymon Ness's spirit, with his parents making their way to Katherine for the ceremony last Friday.

Parents William and Elise Ness were released from the Howard Springs quarantine facility on Friday after they travelled from Melbourne when they learned their son had disappeared.

The 30-year-old went missing on October 20 at Nitmiluk National Park, near Katherine with the search eventually called off six days later.

 

MORE NEWS

Daymon Ness disappearance follows similar case at Nitmiluk two years ago

Case of missing Victorian Daymon Ness passed onto Criminal Investigation Branch

Daymon Ness: Search for Victorian man, 30, missing in Nitmiluk National Park called off

 

Mr Ness told the NT News it was a healing moment to have traditional owners, the Jawoyn people, welcome his son's spirit into the land.

"The elders wanted to meet with us and to share his spirit with the land and to welcome him into the land," he said.

"It was absolutely beautiful and was a real healing moment for us."

Mr Ness said he wanted to thank the Jawoyn people for the ceremony.

He said they were now preparing to leave the Territory.

 

 

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Missing man's spirit farewelled by Jawoyn elders in moving ceremony

More Stories

Show More
ceremony elders missing man northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ADANI ROW: Strelow resigns as Mayor amid ‘misconduct’ claims

        Premium Content ADANI ROW: Strelow resigns as Mayor amid ‘misconduct’ claims

        News Mayor Strelow announced the shocking news this evening.

        Landry gutted and devastated at Mayor’s resignation

        Premium Content Landry gutted and devastated at Mayor’s resignation

        Politics Senator Canavan has also shared his thoughts on the news.

        Island battle: Can governments reach agreement over GKI?

        Premium Content Island battle: Can governments reach agreement over GKI?

        News The State and Federal Governments are struggling to co-operate on unlocking the...

        Top syndicate drug trafficker gets sentence reduced

        Premium Content Top syndicate drug trafficker gets sentence reduced

        News The offender uses drugs to suppress his memories