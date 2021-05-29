Menu
Missing man’s two days in the elements after cliff fall

by Danielle O’Neal
29th May 2021 3:48 PM
Firefighters have scaled down a cliff face in the Gold Coast hinterland to rescue a man who was reported missing two days ago.

Vincent Heuston, 66, was reported missing on Thursday after being last seen at a home on North St in Tamborine Mountain.

Emergency services are scaling a cliff to rescue a man who has been missing for two days. Picture: 7 News
A neighbour who heard noises this morning coming from thick bushland off North St alerted authorities, sparking a multi-agency rescue about 10am today.

Mr Heuston was winched from the bushland by rescue helicopter about 2pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said he had pain in his pelvis and had been exposed to the elements, but was otherwise uninjured.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The temperature in North Tamborine at 5.30am this morning was 9.6C, with the apparent temperature 5.5C.

Originally published as Missing man's two days in the elements after cliff fall

