Police are searching for 56-year-old Mount Martin man Gregory Dunn.
Breaking

MISSING: Mt Martin man gone for two days

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
1st Sep 2020 6:08 PM

POLICE are searching for 56-year-old Mt Martin man Gregory Dunn.

Police said Mr Dunn left Mount Martin, 8km north of Mirani, about 4.30pm on Sunday, August 30.

Police investigations indicate Mr Dunn may have attended the Carmila Puma Service Station, Bruce Highway, Carmila at around 9.30am yesterday.

Mr Dunn is believed to be driving a white 2003 Nissan Patrol utility with a white canopy with two spare tyres attached to the rear and Queensland registration 838 YXM.

Police suspect he was travelling south towards the Burpengary area.

Mr Dunn is caucasian, about 180cm tall with a proportionate build, grey hair and grey beard.

He has several tattoos on his upper arms.

Police and family hold concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

Mackay Daily Mercury

