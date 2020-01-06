MISSING PERSON: Have you seen this man?

Fabio Kleynhans was last seen at a Jim Whyte Way address in Burua Saturday afternoon at 2pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Fabio Kleynhans was last seen at a Jim Whyte Way address in Burua Saturday afternoon at 2pm and has not been seen or heard from since. Queensland Police Service

UPDATE 4PM JANUARY 5:

Police are seeking assistance to help locate missing 20-year-old Fabio Kleynhans who was last seen in Burua on Saturday afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said family and police spent Sunday searching places he liked to visit.

It is believed he may have been headed towards Kroombit Tops.

Earlier:

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 20-year-old man missing from Kirkwood since this afternoon.

Fabio Kleynhans was last seen at a Jim Whyte Way address in Burua this afternoon at 2pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Family and police hold concerns for his safety as he has a medical condition.

It is believed Fabio could be travelling in a beige 1985 Toyota Landcruiser bearing Queensland Registration 690 YWC.

Fabio is described as Caucasian, approximately 180cm tall with a slim build and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark brown shirt and tan shorts.

Police believe he may be travelling through the Gladstone and Calliope River (West Stowe) area.

Anyone who has seen Fabio or has any information to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.