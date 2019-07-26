MISSING PERSON: Have you seen this man?

Steven Atkinson was last seen at an Acacia Place address at 8.45am yesterday.

POLICE are calling on the public to help find a 40-year-old man, who was reported missing from Kawana, Rockhampton.

Steven Atkinson was last seen at an Acacia Place address at 8.45am yesterday and has not returned home since.

Family and friends are concerned for Mr Atkinson's welfare as he has not made contact.

He is described as Caucasian, about 176cm tall, with blue eyes.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901429832