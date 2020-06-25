Menu
Police are investigating a serious quad bike incident on a private property.
Breaking

Missing person involved in a serious quad bike crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Jun 2020 5:10 PM
POLICE are investigating a serious quad bike crash on a private property in Marlborough.

At about 8am this morning, a person was reported missing after they failed to return home last night after travelling back from a neighbouring property on a quad bike.

Police conducted a search throughout today and the person was found this afternoon after police came across the scene of a quad bike crash.

READ: Elderly man flown to hospital after quad rollover

No other emergency services were called to attend.

A Queensland Police spokesperson was not able to confirm a gender, age or the condition the person was in.

Police investigations are ongoing.

