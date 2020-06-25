Missing person involved in a serious quad bike crash
POLICE are investigating a serious quad bike crash on a private property in Marlborough.
At about 8am this morning, a person was reported missing after they failed to return home last night after travelling back from a neighbouring property on a quad bike.
Police conducted a search throughout today and the person was found this afternoon after police came across the scene of a quad bike crash.
READ: Elderly man flown to hospital after quad rollover
No other emergency services were called to attend.
A Queensland Police spokesperson was not able to confirm a gender, age or the condition the person was in.
Police investigations are ongoing.