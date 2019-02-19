Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jenna Goff was last seen in Melbourne Street, South Brisbane around 6.45pm on January 9.
Jenna Goff was last seen in Melbourne Street, South Brisbane around 6.45pm on January 9.
Crime

Concerns for woman missing for six weeks

by Patrick Billings
19th Feb 2019 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

Police are searching for a Brisbane woman who disappeared nearly six weeks ago.

Jenna Goff, 19, was last seen in Melbourne Street, South Brisbane around 6.45pm on January 9.

The Holland Park teen has not contacted family or friends since.

Police said they hold concerns for her safety.

"Jenna is known to use public transport and frequents the South Brisbane, Annerley and Greenslopes areas," police said.

"If anyone has seen Jenna or has any information in relation to her current whereabouts, they are asked to contact police."

She is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

brisbane editors picks missing person woman

Top Stories

    Businessman dreams of 38-storey building on busy main strip

    premium_icon Businessman dreams of 38-storey building on busy main strip

    Property It would include apartments, school, gymnasium, college, shopping centre and restaurant

    Female and mature age increase in 2019 Hastings recruits

    premium_icon Female and mature age increase in 2019 Hastings recruits

    News SEVEN out of eight Rocky apprentices considered mature age

    Hurdles to clear before the South Rocky flood levee realised

    premium_icon Hurdles to clear before the South Rocky flood levee realised

    Politics Local pollies share updates on the highly anticipated project

    Heatwave moving throughout CQ to make life uncomfortably hot

    premium_icon Heatwave moving throughout CQ to make life uncomfortably hot

    Weather Low to severe heatwave conditions are forecast throughout CQ