Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK HOME: Kahn Hughes reunited with Peppa the piglet.
BACK HOME: Kahn Hughes reunited with Peppa the piglet. mike knott
Community

Missing piggy went 'wee, wee, wee' all the way home

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
2nd Oct 2018 6:35 PM

A DISTRAUGHT family is relieved after their missing piglet Peppa returned home.

Tia Johnston said a man dropped Peppa off yesterday morning after noticing the sign on the family's trailer.

He told her that he had found Peppa in bushland in the Coral Cove area, which is roughly 10km from their house in Ashfield.

"We're just happy to have her home," Ms Johnston said.

Yesterday, the NewsMail reported the Johnston family's distress that Peppa, which was believed to have been picked up outside their home by a passer-by, was missing.

 

BACK HOME: Peppa the piglet gives Kahn Hughes a kiss.
BACK HOME: Peppa the piglet gives Kahn Hughes a kiss. mike knott

The family were concerned for Peppa's safety as she had diet requirements due to being so young.

Ms Johnson had reported the piglet's disappearance to police and had reached out to the community to help see Peppa brought home safely.

She said her kids were overjoyed by Peppa's return after an emotional few days since she vanished.

"They were extremely happy."

Related Items

bundaberg missing pet piglet
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Sport club fraud accused's defence team 'caught by surprise'

    premium_icon Sport club fraud accused's defence team 'caught by surprise'

    Crime Ian John Coombe was expected to be sentenced this afternoon, accused of fraudulently obtaining over $400,000

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Breaking The CQ girl was a passenger in a Warrego Highway crash.

    REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    premium_icon REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    Business BUSINESSES to earn a record quarter-trillion dollars in exports

    Lighting the coast night sky for leukaemia hopes

    Lighting the coast night sky for leukaemia hopes

    Community CHRIS Duane has first-hand experience with foundation close to heart

    Local Partners