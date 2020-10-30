Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate this 14-year-old boy.
News

MISSING: Police appeal for help to locate Rocky teen

kaitlyn smith
30th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
POLICE are calling for assistance in the search for a Rockhampton teen who has been missing since Monday.

The 14-year-old was reportedly last seen at a Burnett Highway residence at Bouldercombe around 2.00am on October 26.

It is understood the teen has not had any contact with his concerned family since.

He is described as caucasian, around 172cms tall with a small build, short red hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark blue shirt, white and green shoes and a blue cap.

Police say the boy is likely carrying a black backpack and travelling with a scooter.

They also believe the boy may be in the Rockhampton area and may frequent local skate parks.

Concerns are held for his welfare due to his young age.

Anyone who has seen the boy or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002238003 within the online suspicious activity form.

