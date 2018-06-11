MISSING: Police launch search for Whitsundays man

POLICE have appealed for the public's help to locate a man missing from Bowen.

Ronald Steicke, 63, was last seen about 2:45pm at a Kirkpatrick Court address in Bowen last Wednesday, June 6.

A police spokesperson said family and friends, who had not heard from Mr Steicke since around that time, are concerned for his welfare, and describe this as out of character for the man.

Mr Steicke is described as caucasian, 170cm tall, of proportionate build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He may be travelling in a maroon Holden Commodore sedan, Queensland registration 486 TTV.

Anyone who has seen Mr Steicke, or has information in relation to his whereabouts, should phone police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or provide information using the Policelink online form or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.