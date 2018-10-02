Menu
MISSING PERSON: Richmond Police District are seeking help from the community to locate missing Tintenbar man William Bickel.
'We are concerned': Police renew calls to help find William

Alison Paterson
by
2nd Oct 2018 2:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Oct 2018 8:31 AM

UPDATE, Wednesday, 8.30am: POLICE have renewed their call to the Northern Rivers community to assist them in locating missing Tintenbar man William Bickel.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said they are in contact with Mr Bickel's family.

Insp McKenna said they are asking anyone who may have seen the missing 31-year-old to speak out.

"We are concerned for his welfare," he said.

"If anyone sees Mr Bickel please contact police immediately."

 

Original story: RICHMOND Police District are seeking assistance from the community to locate William Bickel.

A police spokesman said Mr Bickel, 31, is from Tintenbar and has been missing for several days.

"He was reported missing on the 29th September, and police and his family do have concerns for his welfare," he said.

"He may be in the Ballina area, but does have friends on the Gold Coast.

"If you know where William is or you see him, please call Ballina Police ASAP on 02 66818699 with Police reference E133395101."

