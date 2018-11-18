MISSING: Police search for teenage boy who never came home
POLICE are appealing for information on the location of a teenage boy reported missing from Rockhampton since Saturday morning.
James Michael Horvath was last seen at a Saunders St address at 10am on Saturday. He was reported missing at 1am this morning after he never came home.
The 13-year-old is described as having short, blonde-brown hair and of solid build.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black writing across the front and black shorts.
Police have concerns for the boy as he has a medical condition.
If you have information please call PoliceLink on 131 444.