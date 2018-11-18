MISSING: Police search for teenage boy who never came home

James Michael Horvath was reported missing on Sunday after he didn't come home last night.

James Michael Horvath was reported missing on Sunday after he didn't come home last night. Facebook

POLICE are appealing for information on the location of a teenage boy reported missing from Rockhampton since Saturday morning.

James Michael Horvath was last seen at a Saunders St address at 10am on Saturday. He was reported missing at 1am this morning after he never came home.

The 13-year-old is described as having short, blonde-brown hair and of solid build.

James Michael Horvath was reported missing on Sunday after he didn't come home last night. Facebook

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black writing across the front and black shorts.

Police have concerns for the boy as he has a medical condition.

If you have information please call PoliceLink on 131 444.