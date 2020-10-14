Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to locate Tinba Furze.
Police are seeking public assistance to locate Tinba Furze.
News

MISSING: Police searching for Ipswich woman

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Oct 2020 6:39 AM | Updated: 9:59 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 50-year-old Ipswich woman reported missing from Brassall.

Tina Furze was last seen on October 12 at 8.15pm but has not been heard from since.

Police hold concerns for her safety as she suffers from a number of serious medical conditions and requires a wheelchair.

Tina is able to load her wheelchair into her car and may be travelling in her white 2011 Holden Captiva with Queensland registration PMS365.

She may be travelling in her white 2011 Holden Captiva with Queensland registration PMS365.
She may be travelling in her white 2011 Holden Captiva with Queensland registration PMS365.

It is believed Ms Furze may have travelled to the Cleveland area on Tuesday morning but failed to arrive at an appointment on Tuesday afternoon.

She is described as caucasian, 180 cm tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information to help with locating Tina, please contact police.

Contact Policelink here or Crime Stoppers here.

ipswich missing person
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld
    • 14th Oct 2020 11:12 AM
    14 new COVID cases in NSW

    14 new COVID cases in NSW
    • 14th Oct 2020 10:57 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stranger’s kind gesture as teen airlifted after horror crash

        Premium Content Stranger’s kind gesture as teen airlifted after horror crash

        News Heart-warming services provides support to overwhlemed parents during emergency situations.

        Invasive meningococcal case diagnosed in CQ

        Premium Content Invasive meningococcal case diagnosed in CQ

        Health CQHHS Public Health Director Dr Gulam Khandaker said all close contacts of the case...

        The downfall of a Bilo man who dealt meth to feed addiction

        Premium Content The downfall of a Bilo man who dealt meth to feed addiction

        Crime He turned to dangerous drugs following the breakdown of a relationship and a...

        Construction of ammonium nitrate plant to begin in Gracemere

        Premium Content Construction of ammonium nitrate plant to begin in Gracemere

        Business The Gracemere development has been approved under a set of strict guidelines.

        • 14th Oct 2020 10:18 AM