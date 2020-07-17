MISSING: Police seek help finding 19-year-old Biloela man

MISSING MAN: Police are appealing for help to track down 19-year-old Ryan Irving who was reported missing from Biloela.

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 19-year-old man reported missing from Biloela.

Ryan Irving was last seen on Sunday, July 5 leaving a Rainbow Street address and was reported missing to police last night.

He is described as caucasian, approximately 180cm tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ryan was last seen wearing denim jeans, a brown belt with a pocket knife pouch, a cream cowboy hat and brown boots.

Police are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone who may have seen Ryan, or who may know of his whereabouts, is urged to contact police.

if you have information for police, contact policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

you can report information about crime anonymously to crime stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

quote this reference number: qp2001474595 within the online suspicious activity form.