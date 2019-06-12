Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tye Beeching was last seen at a Waterford address around 2.30pm and could be travelling in the Bundamba area.
Tye Beeching was last seen at a Waterford address around 2.30pm and could be travelling in the Bundamba area. Contributed
Breaking

MISSING: Police suspect the man could be in Bundamba

Navarone Farrell
by
12th Jun 2019 6:45 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 23-year-old man reported missing from Logan.

Tye Beeching was last seen at a Waterford address around 2.30pm and could be travelling in the Bundamba area.

Police hold concerns for Tye's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall with a slight build, short brown hair, brown moustache and goatee.

Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

More Stories

crime missing man missing people police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Football refs threaten boycott as abuse escalates

    premium_icon Football refs threaten boycott as abuse escalates

    Soccer 'Ongoing unacceptable behaviour' prompts radical response

    Cattle baron lands malfunctioning helicopter by ear

    premium_icon Cattle baron lands malfunctioning helicopter by ear

    News Sir Graham McCamley shares near-death experience

    Capricornia well looked after in state budget

    premium_icon Capricornia well looked after in state budget

    Politics Unpacking the 2019-2020 Queensland Government budget

    School footy live streaming back on today

    School footy live streaming back on today

    Rugby League How you can see the best schoolboy rugby league action live