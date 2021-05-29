Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Vincent Heuston was last seen at an address on North Street, Tamborine Mountain but has since been located.
Vincent Heuston was last seen at an address on North Street, Tamborine Mountain but has since been located.
News

Missing Qld man found in deep forest

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
29th May 2021 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM

A Queensland man reported missing from his property west of the Gold Coast has been found.

Rescue crews are now helping Vincent Heuston, from Tamborine Mountain, to safety.

Mr Heuston, 66, was reported missing from the North Tamborine area on Thursday.

Rescue crews are helping Vincent Heuston to safety after he was reported missing earlier this week. Picture taken from the Channel 7 news helicopter.
Rescue crews are helping Vincent Heuston to safety after he was reported missing earlier this week. Picture taken from the Channel 7 news helicopter.

He was last seen at an address in North Street on Tamborine Mountain about 2pm on Wednesday.

Police and family held concerns for him as his behaviour was considered out of character and he had a medical condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed Mr Heuston had been located on Saturday and rescue crews were helping him to safety.

Originally published as Missing Qld man found in deep forest

Just In

    Grim warning about shiba inu

    Grim warning about shiba inu
    • 29th May 2021 12:36 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Pearl Resort: Decade-long stalled development progresses

        Premium Content The Pearl Resort: Decade-long stalled development progresses

        Travel The resort and wellness spa was approved in 2011 for 201 units, commercial space, high-class restaurant, conference, lounge bar, indoor sports facility and health spa...

        NEIL’S GARDENING COLUMN: Golden city blooms

        Premium Content NEIL’S GARDENING COLUMN: Golden city blooms

        Gardening Check out Councillor Neil Fisher’s latest column on the shrubs and flowers in bloom...

        Letters: The key to road safety is in your hands

        Premium Content Letters: The key to road safety is in your hands

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Your Guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content Your Guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport Sullivan’s Carnival and Rockets, Cyclones home games headline the action.