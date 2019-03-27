Menu
Kym Shersby went missing on March 19.
Missing Rockhampton woman located

Maddelin McCosker
by
27th Mar 2019 12:44 PM
UPDATE 12.35PM: A woman reported missing has been located safe and well.

Kym Maree Shersby had been reported missing to police days ago after friends and family had not heard from her since March 19.

The 37-year-old woman has been located and according to police is safe and well.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance.

INITITAL REPORT MARCH 27:

HAVE you seen this woman?

Kym Maree Shersby was last seen on March 19 and has not contacted friends or family since then.

Rockhampton police are appealing for public assistance to locate the 37-year-old woman.

Police and her friends and family are concerned for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

She is described as 158cm tall, with a slim build, black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts, or who may have seen her are urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN?

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

