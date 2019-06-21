MISSING: Sister of missing man just want to know he's okay

MISSING: Zac Peatey has been missing for a week.

WHAT Tam Parsons wants more than anything is to know her "baby brother” 25-year-old Zac Peatey is okay.

The pair live together in Park Avenue, but she hasn't seen him since last Friday.

"We just want to know he's safe,” Tam said.

She has spent the last week searching for him, alongside concerned family members, friends and people from across the community.

"So many people are concerned for him,” she said.

Zac's wallet, phone, car and the rest of his belongings remain at home, despite Zac being nowhere to be seen.

Tam said his disappearance is completely out of character.

"We've exhausted all options trying to find where he will be. We've contacted friends, and friends of friends,” Tam said.

The family have also taken to Facebook with their concerns and the posts have been shared more than 700 times.

"We've been trying to get the message out every way we can,” Tam said.

She wanted Zac to know he didn't have to come home but lots of people were worried for his welfare.

"We just want to know that he's safe and well,” she said.

"He doesn't have to contact family but if he can just let someone know he is okay.”

Rockhampton police are also looking for Zac.

He is described as Caucasian, 179cm tall, solid build, sandy coloured hair, and hazel coloured eyes.

They have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police.

- Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000

- Policelink 131 444