Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MISSING: Zac Peatey has been missing for a week.
MISSING: Zac Peatey has been missing for a week.
News

MISSING: Sister of missing man just want to know he's okay

Meg Bolton
by
21st Jun 2019 1:15 PM

WHAT Tam Parsons wants more than anything is to know her "baby brother” 25-year-old Zac Peatey is okay.

The pair live together in Park Avenue, but she hasn't seen him since last Friday.

"We just want to know he's safe,” Tam said.

She has spent the last week searching for him, alongside concerned family members, friends and people from across the community.

"So many people are concerned for him,” she said.

Zac's wallet, phone, car and the rest of his belongings remain at home, despite Zac being nowhere to be seen.

Tam said his disappearance is completely out of character.

"We've exhausted all options trying to find where he will be. We've contacted friends, and friends of friends,” Tam said.

The family have also taken to Facebook with their concerns and the posts have been shared more than 700 times.

"We've been trying to get the message out every way we can,” Tam said.

She wanted Zac to know he didn't have to come home but lots of people were worried for his welfare.

"We just want to know that he's safe and well,” she said.

"He doesn't have to contact family but if he can just let someone know he is okay.”

Rockhampton police are also looking for Zac.

He is described as Caucasian, 179cm tall, solid build, sandy coloured hair, and hazel coloured eyes.

They have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police.

- Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000

- Policelink 131 444

missing park avenue rockhampton tam parsons zachary peatey zac peatey
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Condition report for stabbing victim in hospital

    premium_icon UPDATE: Condition report for stabbing victim in hospital

    Crime Accused faces Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Overnight temperatures tonight the lowest of the year

    Overnight temperatures tonight the lowest of the year

    Weather Put another blanket on the bed tonight, you're going to need it

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:34 AM
    How spying on CQ koalas will save their lives

    premium_icon How spying on CQ koalas will save their lives

    News Citizen scientists keep a keen eye on Australia's cutest icon

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:10 PM
    Moranbah's miners to be honoured with town centre memorial

    premium_icon Moranbah's miners to be honoured with town centre memorial

    News Isaac Regional Council partners with local union lodges

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:12 PM