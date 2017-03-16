Missing teen may be in Rockhampton area

A missing teenager may be in the Rockhampton area after being sighted heading north on the Bruce Highway.

Police continue to appeal for public assistance to help locate a 17-year-old man reported missing on the Sunshine Coast.

Investigations suggest the man is travelling north with sightings between 8am and 1pm on March 14 in the Benaraby area.

The 17-year-old (pictured) has been missing since March 8 from North Arm and has not made contact with friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he has a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 174cm tall, of a slim build with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.