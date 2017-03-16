33°
Community

Missing teen may be in Rockhampton area

16th Mar 2017 12:29 PM
A missing teenager may be in the Rockhampton area after being sighted heading north on the Bruce Highway.
A missing teenager may be in the Rockhampton area after being sighted heading north on the Bruce Highway. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MISSING teenager may be in the Rockhampton area after being sighted heading north on the Bruce Highway.

Police continue to appeal for public assistance to help locate a 17-year-old man reported missing on the Sunshine Coast.

Investigations suggest the man is travelling north with sightings between 8am and 1pm on March 14 in the Benaraby area.

The 17-year-old (pictured) has been missing since March 8 from North Arm and has not made contact with friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he has a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 174cm tall, of a slim build with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  missing teen north arm police police link sunshine coast

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

'It's not fair': CQ cancer patient, 72, loses travel support

'It's not fair': CQ cancer patient, 72, loses travel support

A CENTRAL Queensland cancer sufferer is upset his travel subsidy payments for treatment at Rockhampton Hospital have been stopped.

HUGE PROJECTS: 3000 jobs for FIFOs keen for work

JOBS LIST: Finding it tough going in the jobs market? Here are a few jobs you can apply for today.

The resources sector has taken a hit of late, but there are still...

Missing teen may be in Rockhampton area

A missing teenager may be in the Rockhampton area after being sighted heading north on the Bruce Highway.

Police hold concerns for his safety

BREAKING: Motorbike seen travelling twice the speed limit

The rider was seen travelling towards Rockhampton

Local Partners

BREAKING: Motorbike seen travelling twice the speed limit

The rider was seen travelling towards Rockhampton

'It's not fair': CQ cancer patient, 72, loses travel support

Alan Kuhn, of Ogmore, receives treatment.

Alan Kuhn disappointed support payments have been stopped

Extra show announced for popular local musical

Amanda Hock as Elphaba and Emma McGuire as Glinda in Rockhampton Regional Council's production of Wicked.

Rockhampton just can't get enough of Wicked

GIG GUIDE: What's on this St Patrick's Day weekend

MUSOS: Coonarr-based Bevan Spiers (pictured) and Aiden Marcon will be playing as The Purple Hills at the Tannum Sands Hotel on Friday night.

Get out and support the region's musos

REVIEW: Promising film future ahead for King Kong

KONG: Skull Island is sure to impress with its fun take on a classic.

The world's most famous giant ape is back possibly for the long haul

Is 78kg Coast woman 'heavy enough' for Biggest Loser?

WE’RE only two episodes into the new season of The Biggest Loser, but the show has already sparked controversy for casting a 78kg woman as a contestant.

Steve Price called a sex symbol

Googlebox Australia watchers have warmed to a softer side of shock jock Steve Price on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE radio shock-jock is a ... sex symbol? Googlebox stars think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

Extra show announced for popular local musical

Amanda Hock as Elphaba and Emma McGuire as Glinda in Rockhampton Regional Council's production of Wicked.

Rockhampton just can't get enough of Wicked

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living

6 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

You will absolutely fall in love with the amazing views from this home. What a fantastic property with stunning design and immaculate presentation. The features...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $382,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR PATIO - Wonderfully presented this LARGE roomy...

IMMACULATE 3 BED + FAMILY HOME

1 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 3 3 6 $501,000

Offering unrivealled lifestyle in one of Rocky's most POPULAR 1 Acre Estates with a GIANT 135m2 Powered Shed + A/C Office. - 250m2 of floor area with a MASSIVE...

OFFERING AN UNRIVAILED LIFESTYLE

49 Keryn Drive, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 3 $425,000

This MAJESTIC property located a short drive NORTH on 2.03ha, features a STUNNING Olive Grove with BEAUTIFUL elevated VIEWS - Boasting an IMPRESSIVE home with an...

Elevated Ocean Views

22 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

Residential Land Positioned ever so close to Yeppoon CBD and providing easy access to ... $145,000

Positioned ever so close to Yeppoon CBD and providing easy access to Rockhampton sits this premium ocean view home site. Offering clear views of Great Keppel...

4 BEDROOMS ON LARGE BLOCK

25 Beak Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 2 $180,000 NEG

Calling all first home owners and investors alike. This is perfect for you! The low set home features 4 bedrooms, polished floors, large master bedroom, under...

Potential, Price and Position!

155 Wooster Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $199,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity! First time offered to the market is this low maintenance home situated in Berserker, with only walking distance to local shops...

Affordable Unit Living

5/3 Kingfisher Parade, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This low maintenance brick and colourbond unit is neat and tidy with new carpets in the bedrooms and living. Both front and rear gardens have shady patio's, there...

Luxurious Home, Designed for Today&#39;s Needs!

21 River Rose Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

Master built by Bentley Builders, This immaculately presented designer home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality finishing's...

Peaceful Glenlee Escape perfect for the Entire Family!

64 Neilsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 3 1 4 $449,000

Welcome to this fantastic family home with a solid brick construction, it features everything you and your family need. Located in Glenlee on a 6429m2 allotment...

Massive Zilzie property sells, and you won't believe the view

RECENT SALE: A property in Zilzie Bay with spectacular views sells, with a previous asking price of over $900,000

The massive 9,400sqm property sold last month

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!