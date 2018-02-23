Menu
Police are appealing to the public to help find Mareeba teenager Sarah Booth, 19, who was last seen on the Kennedy Hwy and whose car was found abandoned in Rockhampton.
News

Missing teen's car found ditched in Rocky, 1100km from home

Amber Hooker
by
23rd Feb 2018 11:52 AM | Updated: 3:21 PM

A MISSING teenager whose car was found abandoned in Rockhampton, 1100km from home, is yet to be found five days on.

Mareeba local Sarah Booth, 19, was last seen leaving home on the Kennedy Hwy on Sunday, February 18 about 10.30pm.

Police report Sarah was due to stay at a friend's house, but did not return home or go to work the next day.

Sarah's 2003 Gold Hyundai Accent hatchback was located abandoned Murray St, Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Mareeba is a suburb near Cairns, located about 1100km north of Rockhampton.

Police could not advise whether Sarah has any links to the Rockhampton area, and no further information was available as of 11.50am today.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 152cm tall with shoulder length, brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a skirt, pink short sleeve shirt with white writing on it.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare due to her age and the fact that this behaviour is out of character.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

To report information:

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or 24 hours per day online

Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 00 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au

