SES search the area around the Byorn Bay Lighthouse as well as Tallows Beach and The Pass in the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez.
Missing teen's dad arrives, dog squad continues search

Aisling Brennan
by
14th Jun 2019 9:17 AM

THE family of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez have arrived in Australia to continue searching for the 18-year-old in Byron Bay.

Theo's father and other family members arrived overnight and will be staying in Byron Bay to assist police with their investigation.

"The dog squad will be about looking around bushland in Byron Bay," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

Theo was last seen two weeks ago on May 31 leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

He was reported missing to the NSW police on June 6, after he didn't check out of his backpackers' hostel and all his belongings, including his passport, were left behind.

Police are calling for anyone with information or possible CCTV footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

byron bay missing man theo hayez
Lismore Northern Star

