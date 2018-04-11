Missing woman seen in South QLD weeks after disappearing

OFFICIALLY MISSING: Police are appealing for Sarah Lindsay to make contact with them.

OFFICIALLY MISSING: Police are appealing for Sarah Lindsay to make contact with them.

SHOELESS and wearing pyjamas, Sarah Lindsay has now been missing for almost a month.

Police yesterday confirmed the 36-year-old woman was believed to be spotted in Toowoomba.

Members of the contacted police when they believed they spotted near Sarah near the Magistrates Court precinct in Toowoomba on April 4.

Still classified as missing, a police spokeswoman said they are urging Sarah to make contact with them.

Sarah had previously been spotted, initially camping at a secluded spot on Bularoo Creek near the Carnarvon Hwy, between Injune and Rolleston.

Sarah was later identified as being present at a hotel in Rolleston at 8.30pm, and then at 8am on March 25 at a store in Bauhinia.

Police believed then she may have hitch-hiked from Bauhinia in a red Pajero or similar vehicle, and was heading to Rockhampton.

Sarah is described as caucasian, blonde hair with red highlights, and was last seen wearing black pyjama pants with a grey tartan pattern and no shoes.

If anyone sees Sarah or knows of her whereabouts, then they are encouraged to contact police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or 24-hours per day online.

Report crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24-hours per day.