Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OFFICIALLY MISSING: Police are appealing for Sarah Lindsay to make contact with them.
OFFICIALLY MISSING: Police are appealing for Sarah Lindsay to make contact with them.
News

Missing woman seen in South QLD weeks after disappearing

by Jessica Powell
11th Apr 2018 6:18 AM

SHOELESS and wearing pyjamas, Sarah Lindsay has now been missing for almost a month.

Police yesterday confirmed the 36-year-old woman was believed to be spotted in Toowoomba.

Members of the contacted police when they believed they spotted near Sarah near the Magistrates Court precinct in Toowoomba on April 4.

Still classified as missing, a police spokeswoman said they are urging Sarah to make contact with them.

Sarah had previously been spotted, initially camping at a secluded spot on Bularoo Creek near the Carnarvon Hwy, between Injune and Rolleston.

Sarah was later identified as being present at a hotel in Rolleston at 8.30pm, and then at 8am on March 25 at a store in Bauhinia.

Police believed then she may have hitch-hiked from Bauhinia in a red Pajero or similar vehicle, and was heading to Rockhampton.

She was last seen wearing black pyjama pants with a grey tartan pattern and no shoes.

Sarah is described as caucasian, blonde hair with red highlights, and was last seen wearing black pyjama pants with a grey tartan pattern and no shoes.

If anyone sees Sarah or knows of her whereabouts, then they are encouraged to contact police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or 24-hours per day online.

Report crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24-hours per day.

missing woman policelink queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    Council News GALLERY: Benchmark 9m playground lets kids weave, climb and slide between levels.

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    News NEW life was breathed into Woorabinda dance troupe following crisis

    • 11th Apr 2018 6:11 AM
    Hitch for O'Rourke's handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Hitch for O'Rourke's handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Politics The local and state governments are willing but there's a hurdle

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    • 1 aristocrat
    Man reveals info on former 200 plant marijuana crop in CQ

    Man reveals info on former 200 plant marijuana crop in CQ

    Crime CROP sitter fled in fear, abandoned camp and alerted police in 1995.

    • 11th Apr 2018 6:13 AM

    Local Partners