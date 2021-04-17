Missing woman’s ex-partner arrested

The ex-partner of missing Melbourne woman Maryam Hamka has been arrested in relation to her disappearance, with one week passing without her being seen or using her bank account, phone or social media.

Victoria Police are appealing for information after the 36-year-old was reported missing on Thursday by her "distraught" family.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said on Saturday there were "significant concerns" for the woman, who left her family home in Barkly Street in Brunswick last Saturday afternoon.

"She had with her a bag of clothing," he said.

"We're aware she was picked up by a male companion - at this stage there's inquiries being conducted as to who that person was.

"We know that her phone, social media and bank accounts haven't been used since late Saturday night/early Sunday morning - which is highly unusual."

Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Maryam Hamka, 36, who was last seen in Brunswick last Saturday. Picture: Supplied

He said it wasn't unusual for Ms Hamka to not see her family for several days but "as the days mounted, their concerns were raised" and they reported her disappearance to authorities.

The last known sighting of Ms Hamka was at a Woolworths store in Albert Street, Brunswick at 5.30pm on Saturday, April 10.

She had told family she was intending to visit a friend in Brighton.

A 45-year-old Brighton man was arrested at a Well Street home on Friday night.

Detective Inspector Stamper said he understood the man was a "former partner" of Ms Hamka.

He said if any residents of Well Street heard anything "suspicious" on Saturday night to contact Crimestoppers.

Leading Senior Constable Kendra Jackson said the investigation into the disappearance was continuing.

"The Brighton man is currently assisting police with their inquiries," she said.

"Investigators have released images of Maryam in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information on her whereabouts."

Maryam Hamka was captured on CCTV at Woolworths on Albert Street, Brunswick – the last known sighting of the missing woman. Picture: Supplied

Detective Inspector Stamper said it was "early days" in the investigation when asked about the arrest.

"There's a lot that we don't know, and there's a lot that I can't share at the moment," he said.

He said some items were seized from the home and were being "evaluated" by police.

Maryam is described as 165cm tall, with a thin build and long black hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black dress.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information regarding Maryam's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Originally published as Missing woman's ex-partner arrested