Missing Yeppoon woman found in Rocky

Alison Robert was last seen Saturday morning. PoliceMedia

Sunday, 1pm: Police advise the missing woman has been located safe and well in Rockhampton last night.

No further action.

Saturday, 6.30pm: Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 39-year-old woman reported missing from Yeppoon yesterday.

Alison Robert was last seen Saturday morning and is believed to be in the Rockhampton area.

Concerns are held for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition and requires medical attention.

Ms Robert is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 165-170cm tall, medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pants and thongs.

Anyone who sees Ms Robert or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.