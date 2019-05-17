Mistake Creek a mistake no more

A HISTORICAL misnomer has now been removed from Central Queensland maps, as Mistake Creek officially disappears.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham today announced that the former Mistake Creek 70 kilometres from Clermont now would be known as Clermont.

"Feedback from the community was that the locality's isolation has resulted in emergency services being called out, only to be confused by addresses and road signage in the area," he said.

"Local landholders have also reported the different locality has made it harder to understand an already complex rural addressing system.

"I'd like to thank the Clermont community for working with us to make this change.

"Importantly, the creek itself, and landmarks such as the Mistake Creek State School, will remain unchanged in the interest of preserving local history."

New borders of Clermont. DNRME

Mistake Creek's history dates back to 1854 when it was named by early settler Jerimiah Rolfe. He believed his station to be on the Belyando River only to find out it was actually on a tributary, which he then called Mistake Creek.

Meanwhile the Government is inviting people to have their say on a proposal to change the boundaries of Muttaburra, Aramac, Barcaldine, Jericho and Alpha to end similar delays with local road names and addresses.

"Barcaldine Council has received several complaints from residents who claim several small, remote localities confuse and delay essential services jeopardising the health and safety of residents," Dr Lynham said.

Under the proposal boundaries will change to discontinue the localities of Bangall, Tablederry, Cornish Creek, Upper Cornish Creek, Galilee, Dunrobin, Upland, Sardine, Pelican Creek, Ibis, Ingberry, Garfield, Surbiton, Saltern Creek, Hobartville, Beaufort, Pine Hill, Port Wine, Tara Station, Patrick, Barcaldine Downs, Home Creek, Evora, Narbethong, Grant, Mexico, Drummondslope and Sedgeford.

The proposal will be advertised in the Queensland Government Gazette and local papers. Submissions close 19 July.