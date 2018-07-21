Larkin lies low amid split fallout

SWIMMER Mitch Larkin has pulled out of today's Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef expedition as he and Emily Seebohm continue to deal with the fallout from their separation.

In the wake of affair allegations revealed yesterday, a spokesman for the Australian swim team said it was "business as usual" for the squad, as Larkin returned to training in Cairns in preparation for next month's Pan-Pacific Championships.

Larkin was named as one of a number of team members due to take part in the Reef expedition, but will instead remain behind to train.

Mitch Larkin trains with the Australian swimming team at Tobruk Memorial Pool in Cairns. Picture: Stewart McLean

"He's been (on the expedition) twice before," the spokesman said.

"He's really performance-driven. For Mitch it's all about getting his performance right."

A total of 27 swimmers from the 33-strong team will take part to raise awareness for the Reef's health.

Emily Seebohm outside her Hendra home last week. Picture: Sarah Marshall/AAP

Seebohm was also due to be involved, but took leave from the training camp following the couple's split last week, and will travel to Cairns in the coming days.

Seebohm yesterday received support from former backstroke competitor Meagen Nay, who also previously dated Larkin.

Mitch Larkin removes belongings from the house. Picture: Sarah Marshall/AAP

"There is hard evidence in here, trust me," the Gold Coast-based former swimmer posted on social media, in reference to The Courier-Mail's story of affair allegations against Larkin.

It came as Nay and Seebohm made identical posts to their Instagram stories, each posting the same image of a seascape with the quote, "What is coming is better than what is gone."

Nay told The Courier-Mail she had reached out to Seebohm to see if she was OK, but did not wish to comment further.

Members of the swim team earlier this week told The Courier-Mail they did not believe the split would affect the team dynamic.