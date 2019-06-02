Menu
Pearce has been scarred by Origin more than most. Image: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Pearce won’t give up on Blues dream

by Phil Rothfield, sports editor-at-large
2nd Jun 2019 11:10 AM
MITCHELL Pearce has revealed he desperately wants his NSW jersey back, rubbishing claims he turned down a Blues jumper for Wednesday's opening State of Origin game.

The Newcastle No. 7 is the NRL's form halfback but ruled himself out before the team was picked last weekend because of a groin injury.

Pearce is leading the Dally M award ahead of second-placed Cameron Munster and Damien Cook - both of whom were automatic Origin selections for their states.

 

"It is a goal of mine to play for NSW again and the Kangaroos," Pearce said.

"I will never give up on that. I honestly won't.

"I wasn't going to go in there this time and not be able to train until Friday.

"If I get back, I'm going to make sure I'm fully fit and ready to go on day one."

Pearce has previously played 18 games in the NSW jersey at halfback.

He has a win record of just 27 per cent and was often unfairly blamed for the years Queensland won eight series in a row, forgetting the fact those Maroons teams had Johnathan Thurston, Darren Lockyer, Cooper Cronk, Billy Slater, Cameron Smith and Greg Inglis.

His round 13 clash with South Sydney's Adam Reynolds next Friday night at ANZ Stadium, will have a huge bearing on future Origin selections.

"It's a long series and you never know with injuries and form," he said. "I've just got to keep playing my best for the Knights."

knights mitchell pearce nrl rugby league state of origin
News Corp Australia

