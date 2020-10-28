Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 19-year-old woman attacked police officers as they attempted to drag her boyfriend away to prison then fronted Mitchell Magistrates Court for stealing the officer’s sunglasses during that same scuffle.
A 19-year-old woman attacked police officers as they attempted to drag her boyfriend away to prison then fronted Mitchell Magistrates Court for stealing the officer’s sunglasses during that same scuffle.
News

Mitchell woman attacked police then stole their sunglasses

Georgie Adams
27th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN Mitchell police officers were attempting to arrest Cheristal Faye Ramsey's partner, she launched a drink bottle at an officer's head and fronted court, she has now reappeared in court for stealing a pair of sunglasses belonging to one of the police officers. .

Ramsey appeared via telephone to the Mitchell Magistrates Court on October 26, when she pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

The court heard on January 24, Mitchell police officers were conducting patrols in the area attempting to locate the defendant's partner who had a return to prison warrant.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whting told the court officers located the partner who then resisted arrest and during the scuffle, one of the constables lost his sunglasses.

Some time later, on May 28 a witness told police that Ramsey said words to the affect of 'these are the coppers glasses that he lost in the scuffle'.

Sergeant Whiting said this was her third sentence with the defendant.

"She's had matters in St George which she has finalised, and this offence was way back in January, prosecution don't have any submissions," Sgt Whting said.

Magistrate Peter Saggers said he recalled the defendant coming before him in August.

"For this offence, you are convicted and not further punished," he said.

"There's no conviction recorded but the property will be returned."

mitchell magistrates court mitchell police stealing charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Rocky candidates will improve health system

        Premium Content How Rocky candidates will improve health system

        News We quizzed Rocky’s election candidates on their health funding promises and how they would improve health care in this region.

        Keppel candidates on their health care priorities

        Premium Content Keppel candidates on their health care priorities

        Politics Here’s where you can learn more about your local candidate’s take on five pressing...

        Child safety to be improved at Keppel Kraken

        Premium Content Child safety to be improved at Keppel Kraken

        News The community spoke and councillors listened. Here’s what was decided on Tuesday.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: More cars is not the solution

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: More cars is not the solution

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.