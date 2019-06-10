Menu
Mitchell Westcott and Jens Kraeft, the Morning Bulletin's Media Advertising Manager
Mitchell's winning career plan

JANN HOULEY
by
10th Jun 2019 9:44 AM
MITCHELL Westcott, year 10 student at Emmaus College, was the lucky winner of The Morning Bulletin's prize pack following this year's Capricorn Careers Expo, sponsored by CQ University, The Morning Bulletin, Ergon Enery and Student One.

Mitchell said the event was very helpful in providing a lot of information about what's on offer at various universities. He's considering a future in pharmacy after Year 12, because he's enjoying his studies in extension science, such as chemistry and electronics projects.

"I think science appeals to me because I have a good memory, and I'm thorough in following procedures,” he said.

"I'm thinking about going to QUT Kelvin Grove in Brisbane because many of my cousins, from Sarina, have gone there.”

Mitchell featured in The Morning Bulletin just weeks ago after he won tap dance champion at Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod. He also likes to play tennis.

When asked how he'll spend his $50 Stocklands voucher, Mitchell said he'd "probably” put it towards his mum's birthday present.

