Mix of hotel, home quarantine for CQ prison staffers

Two Capricornia corrective services officers are quarantining in a Rockhampton hotel.

Two Capricornia corrective services officers are quarantining in a Rockhampton hotel.

TWO Capricornia corrective services officers are quarantining in a Rockhampton hotel, while four others have been allowed to home isolate.

The six officers returned to Rockhampton at the weekend, after last week attending the Wacol correctional training academy in Brisbane where there was a COVID-19 outbreak.

Queensland’s four new cases of coronavirus as a result of testing in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, were linked to the known outbreak at the Wacol facility.

On Monday, a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said the six officers were “subject to quarantine conditions.”

“We continue to make our decisions based on advice from Queensland Health,” the QCS spokesman said.

RELATED STORIES:

EXCLUSIVE: CQ jail staff quarantined after cluster exposure

Fears of COVID-19 outbreak send CQ prison into lockdown