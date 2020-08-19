‘Mixed emotions’ for TCC coach after today’s game

Hooker Jai Hansen scored one of The Cathedral College’s four tries in their 22-10 win over Mackay State High today. Picture: File

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College had to work hard to get past a valiant opposition and a stiff breeze in Round 4 of the Aaron Payne Cup today.

The Rockhampton team scored a 22-10 win over Mackay State High, their third victory from four games in the premier schoolboys competition.

Watch the replay of today’s Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge games here

They scored three tries in a solid first half to lead by 18 at the main break but they struggled to hold the ball in the second, the issue compounded by the strong wind in their faces.

Coach Mick Busby said he had “mixed emotions” about the game and said his team would need an improved showing in the local derby against St Brendan’s next Tuesday.

“Our first half was pretty good but I wouldn’t like to see the number of sets we didn’t complete in the second half,” he said.

“We dropped a fair bit of ball and let them back into it.

“If we drop that much ball against St Brendan’s we’ll be in all sorts of trouble.”

TCC finished with four tries, with centre Darcy Biles scoring their first and their last.

Hooker Jai Hansen and lock Seth McGilvray were rewarded with a try apiece for their outstanding performances.

Busby said TCC’s defence impressed, despite Mackay running in two tries in the second half, one of them with just two minutes on the clock.

He praised Hansen, McGilvray and Nathan Kleidon, as well as Germaine Bulsey who further enhanced his reputation as one of the best fullbacks in the competition.

TCC also tasted victory in the Cowboys Challenge, beating Mackay SHS 20-10.

