Mixed fortunes for home team at Qld hockey titles in Rocky

Regan Weatherhead has been one of Rockhampton's best at the championships. Chris Ison ROK170917chockey6

HOCKEY: Rockhampton coach David Plant says his team could be left lamenting two early losses in the Queensland under-15 boys championships being played at Kalka Shades.

The home side was beaten by Toowoomba and Mackay on Sunday before bouncing back to score wins against Tweed Border and the Sunshine Coast today.

It plays its final round game against Cairns tomorrow morning but will most likely have to rely on favourable results from other teams to be any chance of finishing top-two in its pool and securing a semi-finals berth.

Plant said it would be disappointing if the team did not feature in the finals, given it had been playing some quality hockey.

"It's very tight but we're probably going to have to rely on a result going our way tomorrow and that's not looking likely,” he said yesterday.

"They have been playing outstanding hockey but they just can't get the ball in the back of the net.

"I think we've let a great opportunity slip but the boys are still in great spirits and enjoying the carnival.”

Plant said Rockhampton's midfield had been "playing the house down”, with Regan Weatherhead, Sean McDonald, Callum White and Hayden Pease among the team's best.

"The first 40 or 50 minutes of the carnival the boys were a bit nervy but once they settled into a good pattern of play it's been good to watch.

"They've created plenty of opportunities but they just haven't been able to capitalise on them.”

Plant said the four under-13 reps in the team would be gaining valuable experience at the state titles.

Competition in the other Division 1 pool is also close, with Brisbane, Townsville and the Fraser Coast in the hunt for the top two places.