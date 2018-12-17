Mixed results at auctions across CQ over the weekend

ASSET: The large pool area was a major selling factor for this Mulumbin home.

ASSET: The large pool area was a major selling factor for this Mulumbin home. Harcourts Yeppoon

A MAN who bought a Yeppoon home after auction last week will use its large pool for his recovery following two knee reconstructions.

The pool was one of the key selling points for him in the $445,000 sale of the Riviera Way home at Mulumbin.

A large shed was another attractive feature for the man, who needed somewhere to park his van when he wasn't travelling the country, according to real estate agent Daniel Spyve.

"He has a van that he travels around in and he really wanted a shed to leave it in when he's at home,” he said.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is situated a few minutes from the beach and was marketed for auction on the weekend of December8 as a 'one of kind' lifestyle home.

A second home 'with a surprise' in Park Avenue, North Rockhampton was sold at auction on the weekend for $230,000.

The four-bedroom, two-bath home came with a granny flat out the back, perfect for extended family when they come to stay, or a rental property for some extra cash.

The large home was marketed as 'ready for a makeover' and being only minutes from Stockland and schools, the buyers were quick to snap up this home.

Five homes were passed in at auctions over the weekend, with two in Gracemere and three in Yeppoon.

Two four-bedroom homes, one on Mitchell Ct advertised for $330,000 and another on Allen Rd advertised for $239,000, were passed in at auction.

In Yeppoon, a four-bedroom home on Todd Ave was passed in at $925,000 after a vendor bid on Saturday.

Another four-bedroom home on Eden Way, which was considering offers over $549,000, was also passed in at auction on Sunday.

A five-bedroom home on John Lane, advertised for $450,000, was passed in at auction on the same day.