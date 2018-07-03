Mixed results for CQ teams as Confraternity kicks off

STRONG SIDE: St Brendan's Jeremiah Naawi races away from the Marist College defence at the Confraternity Carnival at Charters Towers yesterday.

STRONG SIDE: St Brendan's Jeremiah Naawi races away from the Marist College defence at the Confraternity Carnival at Charters Towers yesterday. Academy Photography have supplie

RUGBY LEAGUE: Reigning champions Rockhampton Grammar School had a win and a loss on the opening day of the Confraternity Carnival.

It was the same story for the three other CQ schools competing in Division 1 of the carnival, which kicked off in Charters Towers yesterday.

Forty-eight schools from across Queensland and northern New South Wales are contesting the 39th edition of the carnival, which has featured some of the best players in the state's modern league history.

Rocky Grammar opened its campaign strongly, scoring a 28-nil win over St Brendan's College from Yeppoon.

It was unable to repeat the result in its second game, going down to the Matt Geyer-coached Marymount College 17-10 in a result that turned the competition on its head.

St Brendan's bounced back to defeat Marist College 30-12.

Rockhampton's Emmaus College and The Cathedral College both had wins over St Edmund's but fell to Townsville's Ignatius Park, which again looms as a genuine title threat.

The third round of pool matches will be played this morning before the finals section of the competition starts this afternoon.

DAY 1 RESULTS